Shalonda Webb in as new St. Louis County Council chair. But budget deficit looms.

CLAYTON — St. Louis County Council members vowed on Tuesday, their first meeting of the new year, to tackle a looming budget deficit, use pandemic aid wisely and treat each other with more civility.

But they split on their choice for a new leader, voting 4-3 for Councilwoman Shalonda Webb, a Democrat from unincorporated North County, to serve as the council's chair. Webb replaces Democratic Councilwoman Rita Heard Days of Bel-Nor, who didn't try for the position again after serving in the role since early 2021.

The chair presides over meetings and has control over committee appointments, a determining factor in what issues the council addresses and which controversies they investigate. Days has feuded, sometimes bitterly, with County Executive Sam Page and his allies on the council.

Civility on the council is a top priority for Webb this year, she said.

"The atmosphere has to change just for us to be a functioning body of government," Webb said.

The council chose Republican Chairman Mark Harder of Ballwin as vice chair in a 4-3 vote.

Six incumbent elected officials were sworn in to new terms at an inauguration ceremony Tuesday morning in the plaza by the county government building: Days, Harder, Page, Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell, Assessor Jake Zimmerman, and Councilwoman Lisa Clancy of Maplewood. Republican Councilman Dennis Hancock of Fenton was inaugurated to his first term, replacing Tim Fitch.

The political makeup of the council didn't change much after November's election. Hancock is the seventh member of a council that often splits 4-3, in particular on goals set out by the county executive. Page also called for unity among elected officials on Tuesday, a refrain from his election acceptance speech and previous inauguration speech.

"I believe that bipartisanship is alive and well and doing better than many may believe," he said. "I believe that when you work together, there's nothing that we can't accomplish."

The council's first priority should be addressing the estimated $41 million difference between what the county spends and brings in, said Hancock, a businessman and former mayor of Fenton. The council delayed making cuts so it can study solutions, and it can afford to do so thanks to a temporary influx of federal money and lawsuit settlements. But if the county keeps spending at the current rate, it's going to burn through its reserves in the next few years.

"Before we do anything else, we have to get that situated," Hancock said, "because that's really the only way we're going to know if we have the money to do other things we want to do."

Page's office and the council have committed to meeting monthly this year to analyze spending, identify savings and find new revenue streams. The first meeting was expected to occur later this month or in early February, Page said.

"We're going to have to go through each department and have difficult conversations about what programs need to be continued and what programs have to be cut," Page said. "And we'll do that one department at a time."

Officials are also eyeing ways to increase tax revenue. Page pointed to potential revenue from a marijuana sales tax if voters approve it. And just before the council's holiday break last year, Republican Councilman Ernie Trakas of South County proposed reviving a tax on online sales, much like the sales tax collected at local brick-and-mortar stores. Voters rejected a similar proposal last spring.

"Why should online merchants avoid a sales tax and thereby be able to undersell their competitor?" Trakas said. "I'm definitely not a tax-and-spend guy, and I'm still committed to finding efficiencies where we can find them in the budget."

Hancock, a Republican, called the online sales tax idea a "nonstarter."

"Before we start looking at how we increase revenues, we have to get spending under control," Hancock said.

Council members also have to navigate government bureaucracy to spend $66 million in federal aid. The council allocated the money last fall to seven projects, but getting money out the door isn't as easy as writing a check. The projects have to be vetted, planned and approved for federal regulatory compliance.

Trakas said his top priority this year will be spending $18.5 million on infrastructure projects in unincorporated South County, including sewer improvements in Lemay and Mehlville. In North County, Days and Webb will be working on compliance for food insecurity programs, and Clancy will push to support St. Louis County child care workers.

"My priorities are taking care of people starting with kids and families," Clancy said.

The council will have to find ways to "think outside the box" to solve county problems, said Harder, who's starting his third term representing the district that includes Wildwood, Eureka and parts of Chesterfield and Ballwin.

"Are we going to continue the status quo in what we do, or are we going to look for and implement new and innovative ways to deliver government services?" Harder said. "We can't keep doing what we've always done and expect a different outcome."

The vote for Webb as chair split along party lines on Tuesday evening. Days, Hancock, Harder and Trakas picked Harder as vice chair.

