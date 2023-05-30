Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

CLAYTON — Several businesses that successfully lobbied the St. Louis County Council to reverse a rule barring tobacco sales near schools have also been cited for selling tobacco to underage customers.

Four different area companies, all of whom own convenience stores, were caught by the county 14 times in the past three years selling cigars, cigarettes or other products to youths younger than 21 years old. And those same companies pushed the council repeatedly to dump the rule.

The bill is now on County Executive Sam Page’s desk. He is expected to consider it on Tuesday.

His staff is concerned: The rule’s reversal, they fear, will impact youth in north St. Louis County the most. They said the council’s decision represents a failure to protect young and Black residents in primarily low-income areas where there’s a higher concentration of tobacco retailers.

“I was shocked and disheartened,” said county health director Dr. Kanika Cunningham. “We know the tobacco industry specifically targets Black people and youth in low-income neighborhoods. And we know that’s a risk factor to initiate early smoking.”

Four gas station owners and a few business groups urged the council this month to reverse the 2019 ordinance that prohibits tobacco sales within 1,000 feet of a school or day care. A majority of councilmembers sided with them, undoing a rule that would have eventually phased out all exceptions to the 1,000-foot rule.

But Cunningham pointed out that underage citations have gone up every year since 2019, reaching a high of 132 last year. There are 757 licensed tobacco retailers in St. Louis County, with 165 near schools, the health department said. More than 40% of those near schools have been cited in the past four years for underage sales.

Almost three-quarters of the tobacco retailers near schools are in North County, where there’s a higher concentration of Black residents, Cunningham said. And about a third of the establishments in North County have been cited for underage tobacco sales since July last year.

James McNutt, president and owner of Midwest Petroleum Co., told councilmembers that his stores take carding seriously. But five of them are near schools, all in North County, and more than half the revenue at those stores come from tobacco sales, he said.

“That is the lifeblood of our company,” McNutt said. “I’ve looked at locations interested in selling in St. Louis, and I wouldn’t purchase any locations that don’t have a tobacco license.”

‘There are going to be gaps’

Council Chair Shalonda Webb, a Democrat from unincorporated North County, introduced the bill last month.

The 2019 ordinance barred new tobacco licenses near schools but exempted existing gas stations until the stations’ owners sold their businesses. Webb said it had the unintended consequence of diminishing a business’ value. Her bill ends the sunset clause, which would have eventually eliminated all tobacco sales near schools.

She said St. Louis County is obligated to create a friendly environment for small business owners.

Several companies and industry representatives appeared at a council committee meeting on May 9.

McNutt, of Midwest Petroleum, a St. Louis-based company that owns 60 convenience stores in Illinois and Missouri, said convenience stores are worth far less if they don’t have their tobacco licenses.

Midwest Petroleum lobbied the St. Louis County Council and also state Rep. Brad Christ, a Republican who represents parts of the county. The company had also petitioned former Councilman Tim Fitch of Creve Coeur before he left office, though he didn’t get around to filing any legislation, Fitch said.

Kevin Aydt, the owner of Fastrak on Big Bend Road, also petitioned councilmembers to get the rule reversed. He opened his business 31 years ago, long before a day care opened next door and before the rule went into effect, he said.

Aydt told councilmembers he takes carding seriously, and does the best he can to prevent kids from buying tobacco. But he wants to retire and can’t sell his business for much without a tobacco license — it’s worth about $5.5 million with a license, he said, but just the land value without one. The land is worth just under $628,000, according to the most recent appraisal in county records.

“A government should do all possible to support small business,” Aydt said. “This is not my experience in being a small business owner for more than 30 years.”

An executive with Cuba, Missouri-based Wallis Companies, which owns several On the Run gas stations in St. Louis County, also testified before the council and said the 2019 rule has negatively impacted some of their store’s operators. Executive vice president Tracey Hughes told the Post-Dispatch that Wallis Companies pays undercover shoppers to test gas station cashiers on compliance with tobacco laws. The company retrains cashiers who fail, and will consider firing them if they fail again, Hughes said.

“There are going to be gaps. There are going to be fail points,” Hughes said. “But we’re certainly open to any collaboration with county government.”

Business owners just want a fair policy across the board regardless of proximity to schools, Hughes said.

‘Not just the youth’

But all four of the businesses that petitioned the council had been cited for selling tobacco to underage customers within the past three years:

A Midwest Petroleum store on Bellefontaine Road in Spanish Lake was cited in July 2020 and again in August 2022. Another in St. John was cited once in July 2022. One in Jennings was cited in July 2019; one in Ballwin in August 2020.

A Fastrak store on Big Bend Road in Kirkwood was cited in July 2020.

An Earth City Moto Mart was cited in July 2020 and again in August.

And three On the Run stores have been cited, twice each.

Councilmembers opposed to Webb’s bill expected her to hold the legislation while the county worked on solutions that would both help business owners and protect children.

Then Webb unexpectedly brought the bill for a vote in mid-May.

“This in no way, shape or form is jeopardizing or compromising our youth,” Webb said at the meeting. “The county is not in the business of shutting down businesses. We are in the business of holding businesses accountable.”

Councilwoman Lisa Clancy, a Democrat from Maplewood, disagreed.

“It’s not just the youth I’m worried about. It’s also about the density of these businesses near vulnerable populations that are disproportionately impacted by heart disease,” Clancy said. “There is a strong link to these businesses and what they’re selling and those rates.”

The bill passed, 4-3.

Webb said she plans to work with the county executive and the health department to come up with solutions for better enforcement.

Page has until June 1 to veto the bill or it will become law. He has called a press conference for Tuesday.

The council would need five votes to override a veto.