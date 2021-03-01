Should foreign companies own Missouri farmland? Lawmakers could put a stop to it

The proposal, which would go into effect in August, would not affect property that is already owned by foreign companies and individuals.

Among the foreign-owned companies that own Missouri land is Smithfield Foods, which was sold to a Chinese company in 2013 just weeks after the Legislature approved a law allowing no more than 1% of the state’s land to be owned by a foreign firm.

Missouri’s law against foreign agricultural ownership dates to 1978, when increased foreign investment in the U.S. was creating concerns about economic autonomy. The law said no foreign entity could own farmland in Missouri.

In 2015, lawmakers added a provision scrapping a rule requiring foreign farmland buyers to apply through the state director of agriculture. That easing of the rule meant foreign companies could apply through a subsidiary, potentially bypassing state regulators.

Emily LeRoy of the Missouri Department of Agriculture said the 2015 change has made it harder for the agency to keep track of who owns land.

“There’s no way for us to catch what transactions are going through,” LeRoy said.