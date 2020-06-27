Latest:

Should he stay or go? Protest over statue of St. Louis' namesake
St. Louis Catholics gather for Rosary at King Louis IX statue

St. Louis area Catholics gather for a Rosary in front of the King Louis IX statue at Forest Park in St. Louis on Thursday, June 25, 2020. Participants said the Rosary was to ask for divine protection of the statue after discussion occurred about its future regarding King Louis' IX treatment of Muslims and Jews. Photo by Chris Kohley, ckohley@post-dispatch.com

ST. LOUIS — At least two groups gathered Saturday at the statue of this city's namesake, one group calling for the removal of King Louis IX, and the other praying for the saint to stay.

A growing crowd  — about 200 people by noon — met up at the Apotheosis of St. Louis, the formal name for the statue atop Art Hill in Forest Park. 

Protest at King Louis IX statue

"The lines are clear," said Umar Lee, one of the protest leaders. "We have one side calling for the removal of this hateful man to create a city of love. ... We want to live in a city where Black lives matter." 

King Louis IX statue protest

As the gathering grew larger and the chanting louder, about a dozen police officers stood between the group saying prayers and those calling for the statue's removal. 

The statue of the Medieval crusader has become a target for some as cities and nations reconsider monuments to historic figures. The French king led two crusades against Muslims, efforts to retake Jerusalem for Christianity. He became a Catholic saint in 1764. 

Lee has started a petition drive to remove the statue and rename the city. 

Check back for updates on this developing story.

