Should he stay or go? Protest over statue of St. Louis' namesake

ST. LOUIS — At least two groups gathered Saturday at the statue of this city's namesake, one group calling for the removal of King Louis IX, and the other praying for the saint to stay.

A growing crowd — about 200 people by noon — met up at the Apotheosis of St. Louis, the formal name for the statue atop Art Hill in Forest Park.

"The lines are clear," said Umar Lee, one of the protest leaders. "We have one side calling for the removal of this hateful man to create a city of love. ... We want to live in a city where Black lives matter."

As the gathering grew larger and the chanting louder, about a dozen police officers stood between the group saying prayers and those calling for the statue's removal.

The statue of the Medieval crusader has become a target for some as cities and nations reconsider monuments to historic figures. The French king led two crusades against Muslims, efforts to retake Jerusalem for Christianity. He became a Catholic saint in 1764.