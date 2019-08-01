The Shrewsbury Board of Aldermen has begun considering a ban on vaping in businesses within city limits.
At a work session Tuesday night, three of four aldermen in attendance said they would oppose such a ban, preferring to leave the choice to businesses. The majority of the board agreed to seek more input from businesses.
Additionally, the city attorney was asked to research legal ramifications of new local laws.
Few St. Louis County municipalities specifically mention vaping in current ordinances regulating smoking in public places, city research showed. Shrewsbury has only a few restaurants, but does have retail stores that draw large numbers. A resident of St. Louis recently asked the board to consider legislation leading to a vaping ban.
Cities elsewhere, including Atlanta, have banned vaping along with smoking at bars and restaurants.
Anti-smoking groups last year proposed charter amendments in St. Louis and St. Charles counties that would have prohibited the use of e-cigarettes and vaping products in indoor public places. Those provisions were not adopted.