Sinquefield-tied firm’s donations to Lambert petition drive exceed $300,000

ST. LOUIS — A firm tied to retired investor Rex Sinquefield has pumped more than $316,000 into a petition drive aimed at privatizing St. Louis Lambert International Airport, according to reports filed with the state.
Pelopidas LLC, founded by Sinquefield associate Travis Brown, reported giving in-kind donations of $167,500 and $74,583 on Friday. That’s in addition to an earlier in-kind contribution of $74,583 on May 28.
The contributions went to St. Louis Rising, a committee trying to get on the Nov. 3 election ballot a city charter amendment that would require city officials to restart consideration of leasing Lambert to private operators. Mayor Lyda Krewson halted the process last December.
Adolphus Pruitt, a leader in the petition effort, said Monday that Pelopidas is funding various parts of the effort, including paying some people gathering signatures. He said also that “we’re asking them to formulate messaging.”
Brown has not returned phone calls from the Post-Dispatch regarding Pelopidas’ involvement.
The charter amendment would, if passed by voters, require the city to lease all or a majority of Lambert to private operators if they pay at least $1.7 billion, with $1 billion upfront.
The city NAACP, headed by Pruitt, and the Carpenters Union announced the petition drive, saying the coronavirus pandemic and weak economy underscore the need for a major revenue infusion in the city. They say black-majority neighborhoods are of particular concern.
Sinquefield and Brown had been heavily involved in the city’s previous consideration of leasing Lambert.
Grow Missouri, a nonprofit funded by Sinquefield and headed by Brown, paid for the city’s application to the federal government and covered millions of dollars in fees to the consultants advising a city working group that considered privatization.
Grow Missouri was promised reimbursement from revenue from a lease deal, but only if one was reached.
Meanwhile, the petition drive on Monday announced the endorsement of state Sen. Karla May, D-St. Louis, and the MOKAN Business and Educational Center, which supports minority contractors.
“The success of the proposed initiative would truly transform’’ the city, May said in a statement.
She noted that proceeds from the lease would be earmarked for things such as anti-crime and neighborhood development efforts, removal of vacant buildings, building affordable housing and creating minority apprenticeship programs in the construction industry.
Opponents of privatization, which Krewson and other city leaders studied for more than three years, say the city shouldn’t give up one of its key assets to private management.
