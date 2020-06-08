Sinquefield-tied firm’s donations to Lambert petition drive exceed $300,000

The charter amendment would, if passed by voters, require the city to lease all or a majority of Lambert to private operators if they pay at least $1.7 billion, with $1 billion upfront.

The city NAACP, headed by Pruitt, and the Carpenters Union announced the petition drive, saying the coronavirus pandemic and weak economy underscore the need for a major revenue infusion in the city. They say black-majority neighborhoods are of particular concern.

Sinquefield and Brown had been heavily involved in the city’s previous consideration of leasing Lambert.

Grow Missouri, a nonprofit funded by Sinquefield and headed by Brown, paid for the city’s application to the federal government and covered millions of dollars in fees to the consultants advising a city working group that considered privatization.

Grow Missouri was promised reimbursement from revenue from a lease deal, but only if one was reached.