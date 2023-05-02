CLAYTON — St. Louis County would become the first county in Missouri with a smoking ban for casinos if a measure before the County Council passes.

Casinos have been excluded from St. Louis County's indoor smoking ban since it went into effect in 2011. But the exception poses a serious health threat to customers and employers, county health department Director Dr. Kanika Cunningham said on Tuesday.

"Even if there are partial smoking restrictions, there's no way to allow for smoke-free air," Cunningham said at a council committee meeting. "Even with the current ventilation systems, it can reduce the odor but it still does not reduce the level of hazardous exposure."

In 2020, roughly 15% of St. Louis County adults smoked compared to 11% nationwide, Cunningham said, citing health department data.

Councilman Dennis Hancock, a Republican from Fenton, worried the bill would send customers to casinos in neighboring counties where smoking is allowed. Smoking is allowed at casinos elsewhere in Missouri, though it's banned in Illinois.

Cunningham, citing a 2022 report from a gaming consulting firm, said data shows smoking bans don't result in a loss of business. Las Vegas-based C3 Gaming found that, while no casinos in Missouri had indoor smoking bans, those that implemented prohibitions in other states did not experience any drop in revenues.

"What we do know is when casinos went smoke free, they have not lost revenue," Cunningham said.

Much of C3 Gaming's study focused on casinos operated by American Indian tribes. Shutdowns during the COVID-19 pandemic sparked a trend of Indian casinos deciding to reopen as permanently nonsmoking. By the end of 2020, about 160 in the United States had smoking bans.

The new bans didn't have any tangible impact on revenues, the firm found.

But Michael Jerlecki, general manager and vice president of Hollywood Casino in Maryland Heights, said the health department cherry-picked the study to favor their position.

"A total smoking ban that only applies to casinos in St. Louis County would place us at a considerable competitive disadvantage to nearby casinos in Missouri, risk hundreds of good-paying jobs, and substantially impact the tax revenue and significant economic activity our properties generate," Jerlecki told council members at the meeting.

Gaming company PENN Entertainment owns Hollywood Casino and River City Casino in Lemay, as well as dozens of other facilities across 20 states. The two St. Louis County casinos employ roughly 1,400 people and generated about $145 million in tax revenue last year, Jerlecki said.

In 2018, St. Louis County voters approved a ballot measure limiting smoking to half of a casino gaming floor, Jerlecki said. A new vote in 2020 reversed that decision, but Hollywood and River City casinos opted to keep half of their gaming floors nonsmoking. He said it's the best way to serve customer preferences.

Akhila Swarna, a senior at Marquette High School in Chesterfield, supported the idea of the ban not just in casinos but everywhere in St. Louis County, saying there's no safe level of second-hand smoke. The county has exceptions to its smoking ban for 76 businesses, according to the health department.

"The only possible way we can regulate this is by banning it all-in-all," said Swarna, who advocates for the American Heart Association. "I hope the council can prioritize the health of Americans when making this decision."