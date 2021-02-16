Snow forces delay in opening of St. Louis satellite absentee voting sites

ST. LOUIS — The snowy and cold weather spurred the city Election Board to cancel plans to open two satellite absentee voting sites Tuesday morning.

The board has yet to say when the new opening dates will be. The board also said its main office downtown will be closed Tuesday. Other city government buildings, including City Hall, are closed to all but essential workers.

The planned satellite locations are Better Family Life, 5415 Page Boulevard, and Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 4092 Blow Street.

Once they are operational, they will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. An exception will be March 1, when voting hours will be from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Only touch-screen voting will be available at the two sites.

Absentee voting began Jan. 19 at the downtown office at 300 North Tucker Boulevard. Absentee balloting normally will occur there from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, plus from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Feb. 27, the Saturday before the primary.

The city Board of Estimate and Apportionment allocated $75,000 at Mayor Lyda Krewson's request to pay for the extra sites.