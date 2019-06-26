ST. LOUIS — All lanes of Interstate 44 near Shrewsbury will reopen Thursday, the Missouri Department of Transportation said.
The double-bridge replacement has snarled traffic in the area for more than two years, as KCI Construction replaces two bridges that cross the BNSF railroad tracks.
Three of the normal four eastbound traffic lanes have been open, but only two westbound lanes were open. An estimated 50,000 vehicles travel the road each way daily.
MODOT announced in April that all lanes would re-open in mid-July, adding several weeks to a contractual July 1 deadline to account for any unexpected delays.
Work on the bridges, including resurfacing and striping, will continue, but won't result in lane closures, MODOT has said.
The work was supposed to take 18 months, but was suspended late last year after cracks were spotted in the completed westbound bridge. Consultants determined that one end of the bridge was too rigid, not allowing the bridge to move with traffic and weather changes.
KCI agreed to pay $200,000 for the cost of the bridge analysis and $319,000 in delay costs, as well as "costs of redesign and remediation work of both bridges.”
Work on a series of other projects along the interstate in St. Louis will continue.