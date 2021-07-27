Southwest Missouri sees increase in COVID infections among children

ST. LOUIS — Southwest Missouri's biggest health department is focusing its efforts on an increase of COVID-19 infections among kids younger than 12 — an age group not yet eligible to receive a coronavirus vaccine.
Springfield-Greene County Health Director Katie Towns said Tuesday the department was turning its limited disease investigation capacity to children as the region continued to see a surge in infections, hospitalized patients and deaths.
"We've seen a rise in cases in that 0-11 age group, and we've also seen outbreaks in settings like day cares and camps," Towns said. "We've moved to prioritize those types of cases so we can hopefully control disease spread among those who are most vulnerable."
The infections among children are likely the result of the highly infectious delta variant spreading through the region, said Mercy Springfield's chief medical officer, Dr. Gregory A. Ledger.
That variant has been steadily spreading eastward to the St. Louis region, with public health officials issuing "hot spot" advisories for counties along the Interstate 44 corridor.
Meanwhile, hospitals in Springfield are struggling to keep up with the roughly two dozen counties they cover; that area is already noted as a coronavirus hot spot in the U.S.
The CEO of Springfield-based CoxHealth said his hospital added capacity to the morgue as it and nearby Mercy Springfield saw a combined 34 deaths in their hospitals over a four-day period.
Leaders from both hospitals said they continued to add beds to care for COVID-19 patients, but they hoped the state would approve a request to build a stand-alone, 50-bed "alternative care site" to help.
"Every time we place a COVID patient, we are taking a bed from another diagnosis or service we can provide for somebody else in the community," said Brent Hubbard, COO of Mercy Springfield. "If we could get 15 or 20 patients placed in the alternative care site, that would help us greatly."
This is a breaking story that will be updated with more information as it becomes available.