JEFFERSON CITY — Voters in the two St. Louis area House districts will choose replacements for recently departed lawmakers in the Nov. 5 election.
In action Thursday, Gov. Mike Parson called for special elections to fill four open House of Representative seats. Two are in the Kansas City area, held by former Reps. Brandon Ellington and DaRon McGee.
The other two are for seats held by former Reps. Bruce Franks of St. Louis and Cora Faith Walker of Ferguson.
Franks announced his resignation in May but did not formally leave the post until Wednesday. He plans to move to Washington D.C.
Walker resigned her seat last week to serve as director of policy for St. Louis County Executive Sam Page.
“We greatly appreciate the service of Representatives Ellington, McGee, Walker, and Franks to the State of Missouri,” Parson said. “We will work quickly to fill these vacancies and ensure that all Missourians are represented here in the Capitol.”
Among those vying for Franks’ 78th District seat are Rasheen Aldridge and Marty Murray, both Democrats.
Party nominees are chosen to run in special elections by committee members.