Spencer, Jones clash in debate over transparency, ties to old politics

Spencer, whose campaign manager said earlier in the day that the delay in reporting the donations was unintentional, called it "a small hiccup" in timing. She said it's misleading to compare that to a failure to use a fair and open bidding process.

"Just because it's legal, treasurer, does not mean it's right," Spencer said of not using competitive bidding.

The 13 Spencer donations were received by her campaign after Feb. 18, the cutoff date for the final regular pre-primary campaign finance report.

Under state law, they were supposed to be listed in supplemental reports between then and the primary.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Jones also hit Spencer for accepting a campaign donation from the city firefighters union after she voted at the Board of Aldermen for a union-sought pension governance change that eventually was vetoed by Mayor Lyda Krewson.

"We should ask the alderwoman why the firefighters want her to be mayor so bad," Jones said.

Spencer denied that the donation was a "quid pro quo" and defended supporting "our first responders."

Shortly thereafter, Spencer complained about some of Jones' donors, saying they include "all of the old cronies whose names we know."