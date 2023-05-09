ST. LOUIS — Alderman Cara Spencer says she has left her job at a local bank to focus full-time on her City Hall duties.

"Today marks my last official day as a banker," she wrote on Twitter on Friday. "I'm excited to focus full time on the important role of being a City Alderman and chairing the Budget and Public Employees Committee."

Spencer's decision to leave her job as an executive at St. Louis Bank fits a growing trend of aldermen making the board their primary occupation. The aldermanic role has traditionally been more of a part-time gig, with most board members holding outside jobs to support themselves. There were practicing attorneys, accountants and saloonkeepers.

But new ethics rules approved by voters last year ramped up scrutiny of potential conflicts of interest. A bill increasing aldermanic salaries to $72,000 from $37,400 earlier this year requires aldermen to spend an average of 32 hours per week on their government job.

And Spencer, who is considering making another run at the mayor's office in two years, could benefit from pre-empting any allegations she might be running afoul of either requirement.