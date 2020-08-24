Sponsor pulls early education sales tax proposal that sparked uproar in St. Louis County

CLAYTON — St. Louis County Council Chairwoman Lisa Clancy said Monday she is dropping a proposal for a countywide sales tax to support early childhood education.
Bill 188 will be dropped from the Council's agenda at tomorrow night's meeting. The commitment that @DunawayKelli & @ritadays1 share to kids & families isn't wavering, but it's clear there's more work to do to build consensus about the path forward.
The measure would have put a question on the Nov. 3 ballot asking county voters if they wanted a half-cent sales tax to support education for children up to age 5. The issue appeared to have the support of the council’s Democratic majority caucus when it was introduced, but it lost support amid an uproar over how the legislation had been drafted and questions about how the revenue would be used. Some also criticized the imposition of a tax that would disproportionately affect poor people.
Emails discovered through a public records request show Clancy helped develop the proposal with early-education advocates in the Ready By Five campaign, who asked her to shepherd the project through the government approval process.
After bill co-sponsor Rita Heard Days, D-1st District, said she no longer supported the bill, Clancy on Tuesday tabled a vote but said she would continue to pursue an amended version. On Friday, Ready By Five campaign coordinator Gloria Nolan wrote that she had gone to Days’ home in Bel-Nor on Thursday night to try to get the councilwoman on board.
Nolan wrote: “We told her our plan to re-engage in our community-led design process to make sure our policy is the strongest it can be and she challenged us and also assured us that she, too, wants to fight for our children in the county to access a more equitable early childhood education system.”
But with time running out to put the measure on the November ballot, Clancy could not find four votes to advance the proposal at the council’s regular meeting on Tuesday night.
In a joint statement on Monday, Clancy, Days and Kelli Dunaway, D-2nd District, said they “acknowledge the need for continued exploration of revenue options, as well as the need to build a broader consensus among community stakeholders about the pathway forward.”
The tax would raise about $85 million a year and direct part of the funds to land acquisition, wastewater treatment and other economic development projects in or outside of the county, according to the bill. There are no mandates in the bill to lower the cost of child care, a stated priority of the campaign.
