Sponsor pulls early education sales tax proposal that sparked uproar in St. Louis County

CLAYTON — St. Louis County Council Chairwoman Lisa Clancy said Monday she is dropping a proposal for a countywide sales tax to support early childhood education.

The measure would have put a question on the Nov. 3 ballot asking county voters if they wanted a half-cent sales tax to support education for children up to age 5. The issue appeared to have the support of the council’s Democratic majority caucus when it was introduced, but it lost support amid an uproar over how the legislation had been drafted and questions about how the revenue would be used. Some also criticized the imposition of a tax that would disproportionately affect poor people.

Emails discovered through a public records request show Clancy helped develop the proposal with early-education advocates in the Ready By Five campaign, who asked her to shepherd the project through the government approval process.

After bill co-sponsor Rita Heard Days, D-1st District, said she no longer supported the bill, Clancy on Tuesday tabled a vote but said she would continue to pursue an amended version. On Friday, Ready By Five campaign coordinator Gloria Nolan wrote that she had gone to Days’ home in Bel-Nor on Thursday night to try to get the councilwoman on board.