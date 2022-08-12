St. Charles airport officials mull next step after Gov. Parson nixes special funding

JEFFERSON CITY — St. Charles County officials are reassessing plans to better protect the county-owned airport from flooding after Gov. Mike Parson cut funding for the project out of the state budget.

At the request of Sen. Bill Eigel, R-Weldon Spring, budget writers inserted $3 million into the state’s spending blueprint in May for the St. Charles Smartt Field Airport in Portage Des Sioux, which is about a 15 minute drive north of downtown St. Charles.

The money was part of a massive infusion of federal pandemic aid made possible by the American Rescue Plan Act. Individual lawmakers were able to insert various projects into the budget. Some were acceptable to Parson. Others, like the airport project, were not.

The airport, which has 92 hangars for rent, offers flying instruction and small charter and air cargo services.

But, during floods on the Mississippi River, the airport often grapples with water on the property, said John Greifzu, assistant director of administration for the county.

Although the $3 million would have helped, efforts to protect buildings and businesses at the airport would have cost $8 million.

“It was really centered around making the airport more resilient, especially during flooding events,” Greifzu said.

Eigel, who frequently complains that the state budget is bloated, did not respond to a request for comment.

In his veto message of House Bill 3020, Parson said the investment was not worth it, given the airport’s location.

“Due to the proximity of this airport to a major international airport and four other local airports, this investment will have minimal regional or statewide impact,” he said.

In addition, Parson said the airport receives federal funding through a formula overseen by the Missouri Department of Transportation, and has received more federal funding over the past two years through various pandemic relief programs.

“This funding was not part of my budget recommendations, and other funding mechanisms should be pursued in lieu of earmarked state funding for this project,” Parson said.

Greifzu said the county has not made a decision on what to do next.

Parson said the airport is eligible for an estimated $715,000 in federal funding over the next five years, which could be used for some flood mitigation.

“We are hopeful that will be the case,” Greifzu said. “We’ll also continue to look for other grant funding.”