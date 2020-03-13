St. Charles County also declares state of emergency, discourages large gatherings

ST. CHARLES — St. Charles County is now under a state of emergency because of the Covid-19 coronavirus.
“I am declaring this as an emergency to better arm the county against the unknowns of this pandemic, and so that we can access potential federal funding should the need arise," St. Charles County Executive Steve Ehlmann said in a news release.
“This is not a time for us to panic, but to implement all strategies to slow the spread of COVID-19 in St. Charles County, ” his statement said.
The release said the county's Department of Public Health "is advising the public to not attend gatherings of 250 people or more in a single indoor space" and for people especially vulnerable to the virus to avoid gatherings of 10 or more people.
St. Charles County is not prohibiting any events. Decisions about cancellations and postponements are being made by event organizers, the release said.
The St. Charles County Department of Public Health will "continue to to monitor cases of individuals with symptoms and those who have traveled in areas where COVID-19 is prevalent,” Public Health Director Demetrius Cianci-Chapman said in the release.
Cianci-Chapman said the County has tested eight individuals for COVID-19. Seven tests have been negative and Public Health is waiting for results of one test from the state of Missouri lab. There have been four positive cases in Missouri.