St. Charles County approves plan for spending $47 million in federal CARES Act funds

St. Charles County's coronavirus relief funds budget estimates it would spend about $3.5 million on personnel costs, $3 million on testing and $4 million on personal protective equipment, among other uses. It also allocates about $8 million in undesignated funds to use as future needs arise.

The budget likely is not final, St. Charles County Executive Steve Ehlmann said. He anticipates future debates at the county council about where to spend the money. But the funds, appropriated through federal legislation that passed in late March, needed to be budgeted somewhere, he said.

"As we’ve told many of you individually, be prepared for us to come back and ask you to reshuffle the deck at some point if we find there are some things that have become more important that are not obvious to us now,” Ehlmann told the council earlier this month.

St. Louis will have to wait on state for coronavirus aid St. Louis' unique position as a city and a county, and its population, mean that it will receive no direct federal aid.

The county's budget sets aside $5 million to reimburse municipal governments and taxing jurisdictions such as ambulance districts for costs related to the pandemic. Ehlmann said in an interview that was "more than enough based on what they've submitted to us so far."