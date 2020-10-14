St. Charles County Council OK's election grant tied to Facebook founder

ST. CHARLES COUNTY — The St. Charles County Council has voted to accept a $667,919 election-related grant from a nonprofit largely funded by Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, over the objections of one Republican council member.
The six other members of the all-GOP council voted in favor of the grant at a meeting Tuesday night. The grant is similar to ones facing legal challenges from conservative groups in several other states.
The council opponent, Councilman Joe Brazil, R-Defiance, complained that Facebook had censored some comments by President Donald Trump and others.
"If he's funding it, there's something more to it," Brazil said, referring to $350 million donated by Zuckerberg and his wife to the Chicago-based nonprofit, the Center for Tech and Civic Life.
Lawsuits in other states had contended that the grants were aimed at boosting turnout in Democratic-leaning areas. St. Charles County is largely Republican.
Elections Director Kurt Bahr said the grant would be used to cover coronavirus-related costs, such as paying extra poll workers and buying a higher-speed scanner to aid the processing of absentee ballots.
Bahr, a Republican, said if the nonprofit's donation was turned down, he would have to seek more county money to cover the costs.
County Finance Director Bob Schnur, also a Republican, told the council that the grant "has nothing to do with Zuckerberg and his politics or what he does'' and that the county controls how it will be spent.
St. Louis County action
Also Tuesday, the St. Louis County Council voted 4-2 to give preliminary approval to accepting a $2 million grant from the same nonprofit.
The two negative votes came from Republicans Tim Fitch and Ernie Trakas, who said they had concerns about setting a precedent for the county to accept election funding from a non-governmental entity.
Before the vote, the council heard more than 70 premailed public comments largely opposing the grant, including several that accused Democratic County Executive Sam Page and council Democrats of wanting to use the money to sway elections.
Rick Stream, the county Election Board's Republican director, said the grant would be solely in control of the bipartisan board and that Page's office and the council wouldn't be involved.
Council Chairwoman Lisa Clancy, a Democrat, tried unsuccessfully to get the council to suspend its rule requiring at least two weeks between the introduction of a bill and its final passage.
That needed unanimous council support. The bill, which was introduced last week, now is in position to be passed next week.
A separate $1 million grant to St. Louis was endorsed Tuesday by an aldermanic committee and now goes to the full Board of Aldermen. Democrats usually carry St. Louis and St. Louis County in major races.
New Zuckerberg donation
On Tuesday, Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, announced they were donating an additional $100 million for local-level election grants. That was in addition to $250 million announced previously for the Center for Tech and Civic Life.
They also have given $50 million to a separate nonprofit that has assisted state election agencies across the nation, including $1.4 million to the Missouri secretary of state's office.
Former Kansas Attorney General Phill Kline, a lawyer with the Chicago-based Thomas More Society that has been involved with lawsuits challenging the grants in eight states, called the donations "an insidious, coordinated and stealth campaign'' to manipulate the elections. A federal judge on Wednesday declined to block the grants in Wisconsin.
Zuckerberg, in a Facebook post, denied that agencies receiving the grants have a partisan agenda and said the money will serve urban, rural and suburban areas.
He said he agrees that the government, not private citizens, should pay election costs "but absent that funding, I think it's critical that this urgent need is met."
Nassim Benchaabane of the Post-Dispatch and the Associated Press contributed to this report.
