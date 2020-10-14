St. Charles County Council OK's election grant tied to Facebook founder

Council Chairwoman Lisa Clancy, a Democrat, tried unsuccessfully to get the council to suspend its rule requiring at least two weeks between the introduction of a bill and its final passage.

That needed unanimous council support. The bill, which was introduced last week, now is in position to be passed next week.

A separate $1 million grant to St. Louis was endorsed Tuesday by an aldermanic committee and now goes to the full Board of Aldermen. Democrats usually carry St. Louis and St. Louis County in major races.

New Zuckerberg donation

On Tuesday, Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, announced they were donating an additional $100 million for local-level election grants. That was in addition to $250 million announced previously for the Center for Tech and Civic Life.

They also have given $50 million to a separate nonprofit that has assisted state election agencies across the nation, including $1.4 million to the Missouri secretary of state's office.