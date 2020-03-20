St. Charles County Council sets rules for entry to county buildings, passes other measures to deal with coronavirus

ST. CHARLES COUNTY — The County Council, meeting Friday in emergency session with the public barred from attending, passed legislation sought by County Executive Steve Ehlmann to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

The only bill drawing criticism would allow people who violate quarantine orders and other health directives to be prosecuted in municipal court instead of circuit court.

The bill passed, 4-2, after Councilman Joe Brazil, R-Defiance, convinced the council to amend it to require that it expire June 30. "If we need to revisit it, we could always extend the date," said Brazil.

Ehlmann emphasized that the bill won't create any new type of violation because state law already gives County Prosecutor Tim Lohmar authority to take such cases to circuit court.

"This is about where's the best place to deal with something like this," said Ehlmann.

His director of administration, Joann Leykam, said the county charges would be the equivalent of infractions and considered less serious than a state misdemeanor.

Officials also said people convicted of the county charge could be fined up to $1,000, half the maximum under the state charge. A judge could also issue up to a one-year jail sentence in either circumstance.

Ehlmann said while county residents asked to quarantine so far all have cooperated, officials need to be prepared to deal with problems that could arise if the number increases dramatically.

"We're just not going to be able to tolerate people being infected walking into a grocery store" and endangering others, Ehlmann said.