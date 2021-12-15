 Skip to main content
St. Charles County damage from tornado, storms exceeds $3.4 million
Tornado cleanup continues in Defiance

Utility crews from CenturyLink work to restore service outside a home where a Christmas tree stands in its living room in Defiance as cleanup continues from last Friday's tornado on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. An addition to the house, which was formerly a service station, was lost to the storm. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

 Robert Cohen

ST. CHARLES COUNTY — Friday's tornado and severe storms caused more than $3.4 million in damage in the Defiance area and other parts of St. Charles County, county inspectors have estimated.

The county's building and code enforcement division also said Wednesday that 26 structures were destroyed and 20 had major damage. Ollie Borgmann, 84, was killed when her Defiance home was blown off its foundation.

Two people in the county were injured, including Borgmann's husband, Vernon Borgmann, also 84.

"While any loss of life is a tragedy, we were fortunate that others were not critically injured, and that more homes and businesses were not destroyed," County Executive Steve Ehlmann said in a statement.

County residents needing assistance should call the American Red Cross at 1-800-733-2767 or go to St. Charles County Regional Emergency Management's Facebook page.

Local and state agencies and aid organizations will answer questions and provide assistance from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at St. Paul's United Church of Christ, 150 Defiance Road. Dinner will be available for people showing proof that they live in the affected area.

