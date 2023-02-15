ST. CHARLES — St. Charles County has ended its lease of a forested Missouri River island used as a county park, saying planned construction of a massive mixed-use development nearby will limit public access.

The County Council voted Monday night to terminate its lease of Bangert Island, just south of Interstate 70, from the city of St. Charles, effective Wednesday.

The city will keep the island in its natural state, as required by the family donating it in 1976, and maintain the hiking-biking trails set up by the county during its 16-year stewardship.

Just to the west along the riverfront, the city and CRG, the development arm of the Clayco construction firm, plan the $350 million Riverpointe commercial-residential project.

Among its features are a lake and wetlands area to be created from a silted-in channel between the island and riverfront that for decades has been dry except during high-water periods.

The project also includes a bridge for pedestrians and bicyclists that is higher than the current connection.

“This is another important step in the progress that we’re making in the Riverpointe project,” the city’s economic development director, Michael Klinghammer, said of this week’s Bangert Island move.

The first component lined up for the development is Chicken N Pickle, a bar-restaurant with indoor and outdoor pickleball courts, bocce courts and space for other games.

It’s now under construction at the far northern end of the 120-acre project site, just east of the Streets of St. Charles complex, and is expected to open around September, Klinghammer said.

Meanwhile, city officials hope to hear by April 1 whether the Army Corps of Engineers will issue permits to raise about 36 acres of flood-plain land to be raised for a lake-wetlands feature and some of mixed-use construction.

The lake, which would be separated from the river by a berm, could be used for kayaking and paddleboats. Permits to allow the Chicken N Pickle development were issued previously, Klinghammer said.

Klinghammer said a contract with CRG to buy the 36 acres from the city has been worked out but that closing is dependent on receiving the federal permits and an agreement on tax incentives under negotiation.

Clayco already has paid $750,000 for the Chicken N Pickle parcel, he said.

Brad Temme, the city’s director of engineering, said public access to Bangert Island trails will be temporarily cut off while the city removes trees that have grown in the silted-in channel. Federal rules bar the removal of trees of more than 3 inches in diameter between April 1 and Nov. 15 to protect the migrating Indiana bat, he said.

Once that is finished, Temme said, the availability of the trails will depend on the riverfront construction schedule.

The county lease had been set to run through November 2037. As part of the termination agreement, the city is to pay the county $236,000 to reimburse it for its development and maintenance of the trail system over the years.