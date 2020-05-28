St. Charles County OKs plan for $47 million in federal virus aid; $15 million will go to jail improvements

ST. CHARLES — The St. Charles County Council voted unanimously Wednesday on spending up to $15 million on jail improvements as part of a rough plan for the $47 million in emergency federal COVID-19 funding it received this month.
Appropriating the county’s share of federal funding came with far less controversy than at its larger neighbor, St. Louis County, where the council split 4-3 along party lines over giving St. Louis County Executive Sam Page’s office the authority to decide where all of the $173.5 million would be spent. There, Page’s administration only last week released a rough budget for spending the money.
“Unlike St. Louis County, these $47 million will have the scrutiny of this council as well as the county executive and his staff,” St. Charles County Councilman Joe Cronin said when the St. Charles County coronavirus funding budget bill was introduced May 11.
‘Maybe there is a plan and we just don’t know about it,’ Councilwoman Rita Days, D-1st District, said after the meeting.
St. Charles County received its share of the coronavirus funds through the state of Missouri at the beginning of the month. Only counties with more than 500,000 people — St. Louis County and Jackson County in Missouri — received Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act funding directly from the federal government. They received federal funding faster and, in Missouri, received more money per resident than jurisdictions that had their money routed through the state government, which retained more for state operations.
St. Charles County’s coronavirus relief funds budget estimates it would spend about $3.5 million on personnel costs, $3 million on testing and $4 million on personal protective equipment, among other uses. It also allocates about $8 million in undesignated funds to use as future needs arise.
The budget likely is not final, St. Charles County Executive Steve Ehlmann said. He anticipates future debates at the county council about where to spend the money. But the funds, appropriated through federal legislation that passed in late March, needed to be budgeted somewhere, he said.
“As we’ve told many of you individually, be prepared for us to come back and ask you to reshuffle the deck at some point if we find there are some things that have become more important that are not obvious to us now,” Ehlmann told the council earlier this month.
St. Louis' unique position as a city and a county, and its population, mean that it will receive no direct federal aid.
The county’s budget sets aside $5 million to reimburse municipal governments and taxing jurisdictions such as ambulance districts for costs related to the pandemic. Ehlmann said in an interview that was “more than enough based on what they’ve submitted to us so far.”
He said checks should be going out in a few days to reimburse about $800,000 in costs related to COVID-19 that the taxing jurisdictions had submitted.
But the biggest expense so far is the $15 million for jail improvements, and the council on Wednesday approved $12 million in contracts related to the work. It chose Ladue-based McCarthy Building Companies out of a field of five bidders for a $10 million contract to make safety improvements at the jail’s booking area to reduce contact between inmates and correction officers and police.
“This money was given to us by the federal government for the safety of our residents,” Cronin said. “Those residents also include the correctional officers who work in our jail. It also includes the police officers from all the departments in the county that have to deal with that jail.”
Another almost $2 million contract was approved with Cornerstone Detention Products of San Antonio, Texas, to update the jail’s cell doors. The new doors will allow correction officers to slide meals and medicine into cells through small openings, rather than opening the whole door.
Council chair Terry Hollander said Wednesday council members reviewed the bids for the jail work and were happy with what was submitted. Cronin agreed.
“Under the circumstances, I think the county’s staff did a helluva job getting this all together,” Cronin said.
