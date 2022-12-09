St. Charles-EPA insurance squabble delays new testing near some drinking-water wells

ST. CHARLES — A dispute over insurance coverage spurred St. Charles officials to deny access this week to a contractor hired by federal regulators to do new testing for contamination near wells supplying some of the city’s drinking water.

The squabble will delay the new testing until at least next month and maybe longer, the federal Environmental Protection Agency said.

While both the city and EPA say that drinking water provided by the city’s water treatment plant remains safe, the city has shut down five of its seven wells over the years as a precaution after some chemical contamination was discovered in area groundwater.

That includes three wells closed over the past year, including one last Friday.

The city contends that the new contamination discovered is linked to a nearby Ameren Missouri substation on Huster Road, just south of Highway 370, and it wants EPA to require Ameren to pay up to $60 million to move the city’s wells and make other improvements.

Mayor Dan Borgmeyer said while he wants EPA to verify recent city tests showing additional contamination near the wells closed over the past year, the federal agency didn’t provide information showing that its contractor had the liability insurance required by the city.

“We have our restrictions and we have our regulations,” Borgmeyer said. “We can’t let people into our wellfield” without the needed insurance.

In response, an EPA spokesman, Ben Washburn, said the contractor, Tetra Tech Inc., has liability insurance but that the city has demanded a higher level than what EPA’s contract requires.

He added that the extra insurance isn’t needed to protect the city anyway because the city also could seek compensation from the federal government in the case of damage caused by the contractor.

The EPA had planned to begin the new testing this past Monday but held off because it needed time to do a legal review of St. Charles’ requirements.

Each time St. Charles shuts down any of its wells, it has had to buy additional water from a Missouri River plant operated by St. Louis.

Because it’s costlier to buy water than produce it, Borgmeyer estimates that the closure of the three wells this past year will result in the city spending $400,000 more a year.

EPA says while Ameren has done groundwater cleanup for the past decade, because of contamination found in earlier testing, further study is needed to determine the source of the more recently discovered contamination. Ameren says it supports doing more testing.

“Ameren Missouri has voluntarily worked for over a decade to clean up contamination from the Huster substation site and years of monitoring data show that clean-up work has been successful,” said Craig Giesmann, the company’s environmental services director.

EPA also has determined that some contamination in the wellfield is due to a defunct Findett Corp. chemical facility that operated from 1962 to 1973. Findett started working to clean up some of the area in 1990. Several other companies joined the effort in 2007 because of chemicals they sent for disposal or treatment at the Findett site.