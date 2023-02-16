ST. CHARLES — City officials said Thursday they've shut down another drinking-water well due to chemical contamination, leaving only one of its seven wells remaining in operation.

Meanwhile, the federal Environmental Protection Agency elaborated on its announcement last week that it's requiring Ameren to take additional steps to clean up contamination in the city well field from cleaning products used decades ago at the electric utility's substation on Huster Road.

Among other things, the EPA told Ameren to work with the city to "address its water supply needs in the interim" by developing "a safe well-pumping regime" or other alternatives.

But the federal agency made no reference to St. Charles Mayor Dan Borgmeyer's repeated demands that Ameren provide tens of millions of dollars to relocate city wells to another area and improve the city water treatment plant.

And an EPA spokesman said it had not asked or recommended that the city shut off any of its wells.

Borgmeyer said Thursday that the city is awaiting details on the EPA's plans but "my assessment is that they will give Ameren every opportunity to do some kind of remediation."

"We're still standing firm that we want our damaged wells replaced and we want our plant upgraded," Borgmeyer said. "I think nothing short of that would be satisfactory for us."

The city public works director, Nick Galla, said the latest well shutdown was carried out late Wednesday after the city received lab results from recent testing at the well, which is north of Highway 370.

Galla said while the contamination doesn't exceed allowable levels set by federal regulations, the city has stopped using the well as a precaution to keep drinking water safe.

An Ameren spokesman, Brad Brown, said the electric utility supports the EPA process and hopes to hear more from EPA officials next week. Until then, he said, the company remains focused on its ongoing cleanup efforts focused directly underneath the substation.

The city's latest well shutdown follows three wells closed last year and one each in 2005 and 2011. Among the contaminants found in testing has been vinyl chloride, Galla said. Vinyl chloride, used in production of PVC, was one of the chemicals released in a train derailment and toxic chemical fire in Ohio earlier this month.

EPA's statement Thursday followed its announcement last week that it agreed with the city that the Ameren substation was the source of the newest groundwater contamination found in the well field north of the substation.

Ameren already has been doing groundwater cleanup in the area for the past decade. The EPA also has attributed some contamination to a defunct Findett Corp. chemical facility that operated from 1962 to 1973.

Galla said the city's latest well shutdown means that the city in coming months will have to buy additional water from a plant on the Missouri River operated by the city of St. Louis, which has supplemented St. Charles' well water for years.

Before the city began its most recent shutdown of wells in early 2022, Galla said, 60% of St. Charles' water came from its wells and 40% from the St. Louis-run plant.

With the latest shutdown, the St. Louis percentage is increasing to about 75%, he said. Not using the well closed Wednesday will result in roughly $32,000 a month more paid to St. Louis for water, a St. Charles spokeswoman said.

The EPA also asked the Justice Department to withdraw from U.S. District Court a proposed agreement between the EPA and Ameren on future cleanup steps. St. Charles has objected to the proposal, saying it didn't take into account discoveries of contamination in recent testing.

"EPA is taking swift action to ensure that Ameren addresses the newly found'' well-field contamination, said Bob Jurgens, the agency's regional Superfund director.

In addition to eventually digging new wells, city officials in the short term plan to install new equipment at the city's water treatment plant.

That, Galla said, would allow removal of contamination from water from shut-down wells that would be put back in use temporarily. Galla said the city hopes to have that in place by the summer.

Galla said the ongoing costs of operating the decontaminating equipment could be just as expensive as relocating wells to a new location free of contaminants.

Borgmeyer has said the overall cost of the city's water treatment initiatives —both the new wells and the short-term move to start using the old wells again — could exceed $100 million.

The city also has stepped up its own testing of groundwater in the area.

Public info meeting

The EPA will hold a public meeting on the St. Charles water situation at 7 p.m. Feb. 23 at the gym at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 534 North Fifth Street, followed by a question-and-answer session. Between 6 and 7 p.m., EPA officials will be available to discuss the issue on an individual basis.

Updated at 5:30 p.m.