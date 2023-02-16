ST. CHARLES — City officials have shut down another drinking-water well due to chemical contamination, leaving only one of its seven wells remaining in operation.

The city public works director, Nick Galla, said the latest shutdown was carried out late Wednesday after the city received lab results from recent testing at the well, which is north of Highway 370.

Gallo said while the contamination doesn't exceed allowable levels set by federal regulations, the city has stopped using the well as a precaution to keep drinking water safe.

Galla said as with some other contamination in the city's well field, the city believes the latest amount is from cleaning solvents used years ago at a nearby Ameren substation on Huster Road.

The shutdown follows three wells phased out last year by the city and one each in 2005 and 2011.

The federal Environmental Protection Agency last week announced that the Ameren substation is the source of the newest groundwater contamination in the wellfield and is requiring the St. Louis-based electric utility to address it.

Ameren already has been doing groundwater cleanup in the area for the past decade. The EPA also has attributed local contamination to a defunct Findett Corp. chemical facility that operated from 1962 to 1973.

Galla said the latest shutdown will mean that the city in coming months will have to buy additional water from a plant on the Missouri River operated by the city of St. Louis, which has supplemented St. Charles' well water for years.

St. Charles officials plan to eventually dig new wells in a different area to replace the closed wells.

For the short term, they plan to install new equipment at the city's water treatment plant, allowing removal of contamination from water from shut-down wells that would be put back in use temporarily. Galla said the city hopes to have that in place by the summer.

Mayor Dan Borgmeyer has said the overall cost of the city's water treatment initiatives could exceed $100 million and has been pressing the EPA to require Ameren to foot the bill.

The city also has stepped up its own testing of groundwater in the area, which is in addition to testing done for the federal agency.

EPA will hold a public meeting on the St. Charles water situation at 7 p.m. Feb. 23 at the gym at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 534 North Fifth Street, followed by a question-and-answer session. Between 6 and 7 p.m., EPA officials will be available to discuss the issue on an individual basis.