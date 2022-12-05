St. Charles shuts down another well due to concern about groundwater contamination

ST. CHARLES — City officials announced Monday they've shut down an additional well used to supply some of its drinking water after recent testing showed chemical contamination of groundwater there.

The well is the fifth of seven city wells closed since 2005 because of contamination and the third in the past year.

Officials said, however, that drinking water provided throughout the city remains safe for consumption and that the latest shutoff was carried out as a precaution.

Nick Galla, the city's public works director, said St. Charles took its latest action on Friday after receiving data from testing last month showing vinyl chloride at the well in question.

He said the amount is below the maximum acceptable level allowed by federal regulators. He said the city continues to believe that the contamination is linked to a nearby Ameren Missouri substation on Huster Road just south of Highway 370. "We feel the contamination is continuing to spread," he said.

EPA and Ameren have said they support conducting more testing and analysis.

St. Charles officials in October announced they were asking the federal Environmental Protection Agency to require Ameren to spend about $40 million to move the city's wells away from the contaminated area.

The city also wants Ameren to pay for $10 million to $20 million in improvements at the city's water treatment plant.

The city wants those requirements added to a proposed EPA agreement with Ameren on how to deal with the contamination. EPA has recently extended to March 6 the deadline for the public to comment on the proposed agreement.