Allen Schulte of Botz, Deal and Co., the firm that audits the St. John's finances, gave the city an “unqualified opinion” for 2018, the best possible outcome.
Schulte said revenue is up slightly thanks to Prop P, a half-cent sales tax passed in 2017 for police and firefighters’ raises.
“Revenues for 2018 came in a little bit better than expected, and expenditures came in under budget,” Police Chief and City Manager J.R. “Rusty” Morris said. “Sales tax has been kind of flat due to changing shopping patterns,” he said. But that was offset somewhat by the Prop P revenue, he said. The tax was expected to bring in $300,000. It actually brought in about $330,000 in 2018, he said.
Last year voters passed Prop U, a use tax on internet purchases, which officials hope will offset the loss of sales tax from internet sales. But Morris said the tax was in effect for only two months last year and that it’s hard to predict how much it will bring in this year.