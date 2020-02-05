St. John resident asks officials to restrict certain dogs after shooting one in the ear

ST. JOHN — A resident asked the council to consider imposing restrictions on the presence of potentially dangerous dogs after he shot a pit bull in the ear during an incident.

The City Council decided Monday to research how other municipalities are dealing with potentially dangerous dogs and may draft an ordinance to regulate their presence in the city following a couple of incidents involving pit bulls in recent days.

Resident Mark Montileone asked the council to consider imposing restrictions. He said a pit bull owned by someone in his neighborhood got out of the owner’s house Friday and approached him with his “teeth showing and hair standing” as Montileone was getting out of his van at his house. The dog then “chased down” a person in the street, but came back and trapped him in his garage. “He kept coming closer and closer,” Montileone said. So he shot the dog, striking it in the ear.

The dog was treated by a vet who Montileone said reported it had a fresh wound indicating someone had struck it in the head before the altercation.