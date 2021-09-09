St. Louis activists rally against abortion restrictions

ST. LOUIS — U.S. Rep. Cori Bush told her personal abortion story Thursday on the steps of the Old Courthouse, at a rally days before a federal appeals court will consider whether a strict abortion law will take effect in Missouri.

“People thought she wouldn’t turn out to be much,” Bush said, referring to herself in the third person. She related few details, but described growing up through sexual abuse and depression. She became pregnant. “She didn’t know herself, let alone know how to care for anybody else. She wasn’t ready … (but) services were available to treat her.”

Bush, D-St. Louis, told a crowd of abortion rights supporters that the girl who got pregnant was now standing before them as a member of Congress. She said it was the first time she was publicly sharing her experience.

She joined St. Louis Mayor Tishaura O. Jones and others Thursday in speaking against laws restricting abortion access.

A Texas law that took effect last week bans abortions after fetal cardiac activity can be detected and deputizes residents to report anyone who “aids or abets” abortions after that time. The Justice Department on Thursday sued to overturn the Texas law.