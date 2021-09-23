St. Louis adds federally qualified clinics to sites offering vaccine gift cards

ST. LOUIS — City-funded gift cards to help spur more residents to get COVID vaccine shots will be available at federally qualified health centers in addition to the city’s own clinics, the city Health Department said Thursday.

The federally qualified facilities are run by Affinia Health Care, Betty Jean Kerr People’s Health Center, CareStL Health and Family Care Health Centers.

Under the program, city residents will get a $100 Commerce Bank or US Bank debit card when they get the first of two Pfizer or Modern shots or the single Johnson & Johnson shot.

The city department also announced that its next clinics will be 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the 12th and Park Recreation Center at 1410 South Tucker Boulevard and from 9 a.m. to noon Monday and Tuesday at the Salvation Army midtown site at 2900 Washington Avenue.

The cards can be used at locations accepting debit cards, department spokesman Harold Bailey said.

The Board of Aldermen in July approved spending $1.25 million on the gift cards to try to improve the city’s lagging coronavirus vaccination rate and the health department began issuing them a few weeks ago.

St. Louis County begins its gift card incentive program on Saturday.