St. Louis aerial surveillance measure in jeopardy, sponsor says

ST. LOUIS — Despite winning preliminary Board of Aldermen approval last month, a measure to authorize an aerial surveillance program as a crime-fighting tool could be headed for defeat.
The bill's sponsor, Tom Oldenburg, said Thursday night that its chances are in jeopardy following the aldermanic rules committee's delay in sending the measure to the floor for a possible final vote.
The panel did so late Thursday morning, but that was too late to get the bill on the agenda for Friday's meeting of the full board — the last one before a scheduled two-month break.
"I don't want to say it's dead," Oldenburg said. "But I think we're going to run out of time" during the board's 2020-2021 session, which ends April 19.
He accused chairwoman Sharon Tyus, D-1st Ward, an opponent of the measure, of "sabotaging the bill."
The panel voted 6-0 to send the measure to the floor with a "do not pass" recommendation because it didn't include a statement detailing the potential costs to the city of the proposed 18-month trial program.
"We thought that this board bill should have had a fiscal note attached to it from the beginning," Tyus said.
Oldenburg asserts that the fiscal statement isn't required because the bill stipulates that the Ohio surveillance firm proposing the trial would be hired only if it lined up private donors to cover the estimated $5 million cost.
Supporters of the measure say the city needs to try out the airplane camera system to help police investigate St. Louis' violent crime problem. The idea is to zoom in on scenes of homicides and other serious incidents to track the path of suspects and vehicles.
Opponents worry that the so-called spy planes, which would operate up to 18 hours daily across St. Louis, could encroach on average citizens' privacy and civil liberties.
Aldermen gave the bill first-round approval on a narrow 15-14 vote on Jan. 22.
Oldenburg had wanted to pass the bill on Friday in hopes that Mayor Lyda Krewson would sign it soon. Krewson, who isn't seeking another term in upcoming city elections, has been noncommittal on the legislation but Oldenburg has made changes in it that she requested.
After Friday, the board's next meeting — the last one of the 2020-21 session — will be April 19, almost two weeks after the April 6 election at which Krewson's successor will be picked but before he or she is sworn in. Oldenburg said it's less likely Krewson would sign the bill then.