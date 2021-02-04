St. Louis aerial surveillance measure in jeopardy, sponsor says

ST. LOUIS — Despite winning preliminary Board of Aldermen approval last month, a measure to authorize an aerial surveillance program as a crime-fighting tool could be headed for defeat.

The bill's sponsor, Tom Oldenburg, said Thursday night that its chances are in jeopardy following the aldermanic rules committee's delay in sending the measure to the floor for a possible final vote.

The panel did so late Thursday morning, but that was too late to get the bill on the agenda for Friday's meeting of the full board — the last one before a scheduled two-month break.

"I don't want to say it's dead," Oldenburg said. "But I think we're going to run out of time" during the board's 2020-2021 session, which ends April 19.

He accused chairwoman Sharon Tyus, D-1st Ward, an opponent of the measure, of "sabotaging the bill."

The panel voted 6-0 to send the measure to the floor with a "do not pass" recommendation because it didn't include a statement detailing the potential costs to the city of the proposed 18-month trial program.

"We thought that this board bill should have had a fiscal note attached to it from the beginning," Tyus said.