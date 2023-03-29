ST. LOUIS — Two projects slated to rehab or build over 600 affordable housing units across St. Louis city received key approvals for incentives Wednesday.

The Land Clearance for Redevelopment Authority agreed to endorse 15 years of tax abatement for Rise Community Development’s $26 million plan to build and renovate 60 apartments across several different properties in Dutchtown and Gravois Park. The deal also calls for a redevelopment of the historic Melba Theatre on South Grand into commercial space. The abatement is worth $284,000.

Rise plans to renovate six buildings and build five new structures for the units. Fifty of the apartments will be for people making 60% of area median income, or less than $56,940 for a family of four. Ten will be for people making 30% of area median income, or less than $28,450 for a family of four.

The project is expected to generate up to $25,000 in taxes during the abatement period and $50,000 after the abatement ends, according to an analysis by LCRA staff.

The Board of Aldermen has final approval of the incentive.

LCRA also approved 15 years of tax abatement, worth $785,000, for McCormack Baron Salazar’s $111 million Preservation Square complex at Cass Avenue and 14th Street in the Car Square neighborhood.

The developer plans to build 470 new apartments and renovate 86 units for mixed income residents.

McCormack Baron Salazar is fully leased on the first phase, which it finished last fall. Another phase is currently under construction. The last phases are slated to start at the end of this year and late 2024, officials said.