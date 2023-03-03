ST. LOUIS — The city has agreed to give raises to police officers, an officers organization said on Friday.

Officers have been negotiating with the city for years, said one officer group, the Ethical Society of Police.

"We are glad to see it come to fruition at last," ESOP said in a statement.

ESOP said the raise applies to all officers in the department, and brings wages in line with St. Louis County's.

"This is a good start to help with retention but there is a lot more than needs to be done," ESOP said in the statement.

The organization said it hopes civilians and dispatchers in the police department will also get raises.