St. Louis aims to weaken alderman's lawsuit claiming wrongful tear-gassing

Shutting down the Central West End

Riot police used tear gas and smoke to clear the hundreds of protesters from Waterman Avenue after several protesters vandalized the home of Mayor Lyda Krewson house on Friday, Sept. 15, 2017, in the Central West End. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

 Laurie Skrivan

ST. LOUIS — An alderman's lawsuit alleging city police tear-gassed her without cause amid protests faces its latest test this week.

City lawyers are hoping to convince a federal appeals court to dismiss Alderman Megan Green's claims against a number of officers in oral arguments Tuesday. A lower court judge denied the same bid earlier this year.

Press Club Forum

St. Louis 15th Ward Alderman and candidate for president of the board of aldermen Megan Ellyia Green speaks during a forum hosted by the St. Louis Press Club on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 at the Missouri Athletic Club. Green was one of three forum members, all of whom are running for the President of the St. Louis Board of Alderman.Photo by Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com

Green, of Tower Grove South, has accused officers of violating state law and her constitutional rights by gassing her as she was trying to get to her car after protests in September 2017. The protests came in response to a judge's ruling clearing a white former police officer, Jason Stockley, of wrongdoing in the fatal shooting of a Black man, Anthony Lamar Smith.

Austin Huguelet is the Post-Dispatch's City Hall reporter. He previously covered business for the Post-Dispatch and state politics for the Springfield News-Leader.

