 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

St. Louis alderman considers challenging Megan Green for aldermanic president

  • 0
Candidate for St. Louis Alderman

Tom Oldenburg, 16th Ward

ST. LOUIS — Aldermanic president-elect Megan Green scored a decisive victory for herself and the city's progressive Democrats Tuesday, winning a special election over the more moderate Alderman Jack Coatar by just over 10 points.

But another moderate colleague is already thinking about a challenge. 

Alderman Tom Oldenburg, of St. Louis Hills, told the Post-Dispatch on Wednesday he's giving "strong consideration" to running against Green in the April elections. 

He said residents deserve further debate on the city's struggles picking up trash, and calls to hire more police officers to fight crime. He said he felt Green ignored those issues in her campaign.

“I don’t think anyone should get a free pass,” he said. “And I think the fresh challenge could put those issues back to the top of voters’ minds.”

People are also reading…

He said he also thinks the city needs to put more of its share of federal pandemic aid toward fixing up roads and other infrastructure. 

He said he worries Mayor Tishaura O. Jones' proposals to create new programs, like one offering some residents a guaranteed basic income, will leave the city in a bind once the federal money runs out.

Oldenburg acknowledged that Green's victory Tuesday wasn't close. But he said the unusual timing of the election, prompted by the resignation of former president Lewis Reed earlier this year, also helped her. Turnout was higher with congressional elections on the ballot. 

He said a more moderate Democrat might have a better shot in the spring, when aldermanic presidents are traditionally elected.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Austin Huguelet is the Post-Dispatch's City Hall reporter. He previously covered business for the Post-Dispatch and state politics for the Springfield News-Leader.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Centene showers politicians with millions as it courts contracts and settles overbilling allegations

Centene showers politicians with millions as it courts contracts and settles overbilling allegations

Clayton-based Centene, the largest Medicaid managed-care company in the U.S., has thrown more than $26.9 million at political campaigns across the country since 2015, especially focused on states where it is wooing Medicaid contracts and settling accusations that it overbilled taxpayers. Among its tactics: Centene is skirting contribution limits by giving to candidates through its many subsidiaries.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News