St. Louis alderman considers challenging Megan Green for aldermanic president

ST. LOUIS — Aldermanic president-elect Megan Green scored a decisive victory for herself and the city's progressive Democrats Tuesday, winning a special election over the more moderate Alderman Jack Coatar by just over 10 points.

But another moderate colleague is already thinking about a challenge.

Alderman Tom Oldenburg, of St. Louis Hills, told the Post-Dispatch on Wednesday he's giving "strong consideration" to running against Green in the April elections.

He said residents deserve further debate on the city's struggles picking up trash, and calls to hire more police officers to fight crime. He said he felt Green ignored those issues in her campaign.

How Alderman Megan Green won St. Louis, ward by ward — and what comes next The results showed Green won nine of the 14 newly drawn wards by more than 15 percentage points on her way to a 10-point win.

“I don’t think anyone should get a free pass,” he said. “And I think the fresh challenge could put those issues back to the top of voters’ minds.”

He said he also thinks the city needs to put more of its share of federal pandemic aid toward fixing up roads and other infrastructure.

He said he worries Mayor Tishaura O. Jones' proposals to create new programs, like one offering some residents a guaranteed basic income, will leave the city in a bind once the federal money runs out.

Oldenburg acknowledged that Green's victory Tuesday wasn't close. But he said the unusual timing of the election, prompted by the resignation of former president Lewis Reed earlier this year, also helped her. Turnout was higher with congressional elections on the ballot.

He said a more moderate Democrat might have a better shot in the spring, when aldermanic presidents are traditionally elected.