St. Louis alderman demands names and addresses on $500 payments program

Sharon Tyus 2019

St. Louis Alderman Sharon Tyus, seen here on Tuesday, April 16, 2019. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

ST. LOUIS — A North City alderman is demanding the names and addresses of everyone who got a special $500 payment from the city last year.

Alderman Sharon Tyus, of the city's Kingsway East neighborhood, said she thinks the program — a top priority of Mayor Tishaura O. Jones — shorted her First Ward residents.

“Every time I go to a place in my community, people ask me who got the money,” she said. “Not one person in my community has said ‘I got the money.’”

Nick Desideri, a spokesman for Jones, said Tyus has already received data on recipients by ward, and criticized Tyus for seeking their personal information.

Tyus said she had no such data, and wondered why the mayor's office considered public expenditures so sensitive.

And she said her questions are growing more pertinent with the city poised to move beyond one-time cash payments to a larger program paying more than 400 households more than $500 each month for 18 months. 

Other aldermen on Tyus' Streets, Traffic and Refuse committee said at a meeting Wednesday they supported her push. 

“What if it's somebody's cousin, brother, sister, aunt, uncle?” said Alderman Joe Vaccaro, of the city's southwest side. “I was concerned about a lot of that anyway.”

Austin Huguelet is the Post-Dispatch's City Hall reporter. He previously covered business for the Post-Dispatch and state politics for the Springfield News-Leader.

