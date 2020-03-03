You are the owner of this article.
St. Louis Alderman Larry Arnowitz resigns
St. Louis Alderman Larry Arnowitz resigns

St. Louis Aldermen consider final passage of stadium financing bill

Aldermen Larry Arnowitz talks to other aldermen during a meeting of St. Louis Board of Aldermen in St. Louis on Friday, Dec. 18, 2015. Photo By David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

ST. LOUIS  — Alderman Larry Arnowitz, D-12th Ward, abruptly resigned Tuesday afternoon, citing “personal reasons” in a brief letter to the aldermanic president.

Arnowitz, a longtime city government employee, was first elected alderman in 2011 and was serving his third four-year term from the far South Side ward.

Earlier Tuesday, Arnowitz in a telephone interview had referred to his attorney a reporter's questions about his possible departure from the board. 

This article will be updated

