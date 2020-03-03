St. Louis Alderman Larry Arnowitz resigns

ST. LOUIS — Alderman Larry Arnowitz, D-12th Ward, abruptly resigned Tuesday afternoon, citing “personal reasons” in a brief letter to the aldermanic president.
Arnowitz, a longtime city government employee, was first elected alderman in 2011 and was serving his third four-year term from the far South Side ward.
Earlier Tuesday, Arnowitz in a telephone interview had referred to his attorney a reporter's questions about his possible departure from the board.
This article will be updated
State government is a big, sprawling operation that spends your Missouri tax dollars. Stay up to date on what’s happening in Jefferson City by subscribing.
Political Fix e-newsletter
Our daily political newsletter featuring local and national updates and analysis.
Mark Schlinkmann
Mark Schlinkmann is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.