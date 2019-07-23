JEFFERSON CITY — St. Louis Alderman Megan Ellyia Green has settled a complaint filed with the Missouri Ethics Commission, agreeing to pay $200 in fines after the ethics regulator found probable cause that she violated campaign finance law.
The ethics commission, in documents posted online this week, said Green, D-15th Ward, had failed to report an in-kind donation of $1,500 on Oct. 8 from Our Revolution: Mid-Missouri, a group affiliated with U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders' 2016 presidential campaign.
The commission also said she failed to report two donations in 2017: $150 from UAW Region 5 Midwest Political Action on Feb. 5; and $250 from Glaziers Architectural Metal & Glassworkers Local Union No 513 on July 5.
The commission said there was probable cause to believe Green, and two campaign officials, violated campaign finance law by not reporting the donations, and that the three did so knowingly.
"Our committee made a handful of clerical errors that were corrected as quickly as possible after they were pointed out," Green said in a text message.
Records show the campaign reported the Our Revolution donation on Feb. 4. Her campaign reported the Glaziers and UAW donations on Feb. 15.
She and Christine Torrey Park, treasurer of Green's committee for her aldermanic seat, signed the consent order acknowledging the $400 in unreported contributions.
Green and Danny Gladden, the treasurer of her failed campaign for Board of Alderman president, signed the order accepting the commission's findings related to the $1,500 donation.
The ethics commission fined the campaign $2,000, but the campaign will only have to pay $200 if the fine is paid within 45 days, and the three don't commit any more violations within two years.
Green ran unsuccessfully in a Democratic primary race this March for Board of Alderman president. She came in third place, behind incumbent Lewis Reed and state Sen. Jamilah Nasheed.