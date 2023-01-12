 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
St. Louis alderman proposes $500 monthly checks for senior homeowners

Voter registration and complete the Census drive in north St. Louis

Then-St. Louis City Democratic 21st Ward committeewoman Laura Keys (right) uses her phone to help Willie Howard, of St. Louis, locate his polling place after he registered to vote during a voter registration and complete the 2020 Census drive in the parking lot of Family Dollar in north St. Louis on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

 Jon Gitchoff

ST. LOUIS — City Hall has a plan to send $500 per month for 18 months to hundreds of parents of city schoolchildren to help them make ends meet.

A North City alderman wants something similar for older residents.

Alderman Laura Keys, of the O'Fallon neighborhood, filed a bill this week calling for a year of $500 per month payments to senior citizens who have owned and lived in their homes for 10 years or more.

Keys said seniors in her ward are having to choose between buying medicine and paying for food and utilities right now.

"These are taxpayers that have held this city together, and there has not been any help for them," she said.

Keys said Wednesday evening that she had not yet discussed the bill with other aldermen or Mayor Tishaura O. Jones, who has led much of the conversation around federal pandemic aid spending so far.

Keys said she drafted the bill after waking up in the middle of the night earlier this week.

"These seniors are heavy on my heart," she said. "This is a prayer."

Austin Huguelet is the Post-Dispatch's City Hall reporter. He previously covered business for the Post-Dispatch and state politics for the Springfield News-Leader.

