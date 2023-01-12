St. Louis alderman proposes $500 monthly checks for senior homeowners

ST. LOUIS — City Hall has a plan to send $500 per month for 18 months to hundreds of parents of city schoolchildren to help them make ends meet.

A North City alderman wants something similar for older residents.

Alderman Laura Keys, of the O'Fallon neighborhood, filed a bill this week calling for a year of $500 per month payments to senior citizens who have owned and lived in their homes for 10 years or more.

Keys said seniors in her ward are having to choose between buying medicine and paying for food and utilities right now.

"These are taxpayers that have held this city together, and there has not been any help for them," she said.

Keys said Wednesday evening that she had not yet discussed the bill with other aldermen or Mayor Tishaura O. Jones, who has led much of the conversation around federal pandemic aid spending so far.

Keys said she drafted the bill after waking up in the middle of the night earlier this week.

"These seniors are heavy on my heart," she said. "This is a prayer."