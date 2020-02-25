You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
St. Louis Alderman Sam Moore dies
0 comments

St. Louis Alderman Sam Moore dies

Subscribe today: $3/3 months
Alderman Sam Moore

Alderman Sam Moore

ST. LOUIS — Longtime Alderman Sam Moore died at his home early Tuesday, Aldermanic President Lewis Reed's office has announced. He was 71.

Mr. Moore had represented the city's 4th Ward since 2007.

The cause of death was not immediately available but Mr. Moore had been too ill to attend Board of Aldermen meetings since December.

This article will be updated.

0 comments

Tags

Political Fix e-newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports