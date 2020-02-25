St. Louis Alderman Sam Moore dies

ST. LOUIS — Longtime Alderman Sam Moore died at his home early Tuesday, Aldermanic President Lewis Reed's office has announced. He was 71.
Mr. Moore had represented the city's 4th Ward since 2007.
The cause of death was not immediately available but Mr. Moore had been too ill to attend Board of Aldermen meetings since December.
This article will be updated.
Tags
State government is a big, sprawling operation that spends your Missouri tax dollars. Stay up to date on what’s happening in Jefferson City by subscribing.
Political Fix e-newsletter
Our daily political newsletter featuring local and national updates and analysis.
Mark Schlinkmann
Mark Schlinkmann is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.