St. Louis alderman sued over campaign finance violations

He was taken to the Jennings jail to face a warrant for his arrest there stemming from a February 2016 case in which he was ticketed for driving with a revoked license and failed to appear in court.

In connection with the case, authorities also contacted Jefferson City police, who had issued a warrant for his arrest for driving while his license was suspended. His problems in Jefferson City began during a traffic stop in February 2014 when he was originally cited for driving with a suspended license.

Collins-Muhammad was elected in 2017 to the Board of Aldermen, where he represents portions of the Penrose, College Hill and O’Fallon neighborhoods.

Before winning the aldermanic seat, he ran in the 2016 Democratic primary race for the 77th District seat in the Missouri House of Representatives.

He was sued by the eventual winner of the election for allegedly failing to reside within the boundaries of the district.

But St. Louis Circuit Judge Julian Bush disagreed with Steve Roberts Jr. and allowed Collins-Muhammad to stay in the race.

Roberts, who is now a state senator, won the four-way primary with 39% of the vote.

