St. Louis alderman wants to use $5 million in parking fund to deal with coronavirus-spurred shortfall

ST. LOUIS — A city alderman wants to tap $5 million in city parking money to buttress city reserves to handle an expected budget shortfall due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We cannot wait for the situation to worsen,” Alderman Jeffrey Boyd, D-22nd Ward, said Wednesday, noting that tax-generating activity is at a "virtual standstill.”

“We will need to use our reserves for short-term relief, on the way to creating a more permanent economic safety net.”

City Treasurer Tishaura Jones, whose office has overseen the fund and who serves with Boyd on the City Parking Commission, responded by accusing him of playing politics by choosing “an arbitrary number.”

The two are longtime antagonists and Boyd is challenging Jones’ reelection bid in the Aug. 4 Democratic primary.

However, Jones stopped short of saying she won’t consider moving some parking fund money to the general reserve fund.

In her statement, she said “transferring parking reserves is a serious matter which requires a full understanding of the budget, revenues and Parking Division legal obligations” related to debt on its own facilities.

The city budget office is currently working on a proposed city budget for the fiscal year that begins in July. Officials say tax revenues are expected to take a big hit due to the coronavirus but have yet to release projections.