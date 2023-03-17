ST. LOUIS — State Rep. Rasheen Aldridge says his opponent in the 14th Ward aldermanic race is ineligible for office, and is asking a judge to remove her from the ballot.

Aldridge’s lawsuit, filed Friday, says real estate agent Ebony Washington has fallen short of city charter requirements to be “an assessed taxpayer of the city” for two years prior to the election.

Washington, who lists an address in the Carr Square neighborhood, did not declare any real or personal property in either of the past two years, the suit says.

And Assessor Michael Dauphin said his office hasn’t assessed Washington any taxes since at least 2018.

A judge ruled last summer that a candidate with no real or personal property to declare could remain eligible for office if they had requested and received a formal waiver from the city.

Dauphin said his office had no record of Washington asking for one.

Washington, who is a member of the politically influential Hubbard family, is coming off a first-place finish in a four-candidate primary earlier this month, when she won support from 29.73% of voters. She hung up when a reporter mentioned the lawsuit Friday.

Aldridge finished second with support from 27.71% of voters. They are set to go head-to-head in the April 4 run-off.

Whoever represents the ward will be the alderman for part of downtown as well as much of the near northeast side of the city. The ward is one of the more diverse ones in the city, covering assets like the new downtown soccer stadium and the new campus of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency, as well as poorer neighborhoods that have long struggled with disinvestment and vacancy.