ST. LOUIS — An aldermanic committee on Wednesday held up action on Mayor Lyda Krewson's nine nominees for the city-county Board of Freeholders and demanded that she include more north St. Louis residents on her slate.
The Intergovernmental Affairs Committee's 4-2 vote to table Krewson's nominees keeps their appointments from moving to the full Board of Aldermen for approval — at least for the time being.
The move puts in doubt the makeup of the city contingent on the freeholders board, a regional panel that is supposed to consider possible changes in the governance set-up for St. Louis and St. Louis County.
Formation of the panel was triggered by a petition drive launched by municipal leaders in the county as an alternative to the failed Better Together city-county merger plan.
Steve Conway, Krewson's chief of staff, said what happens next with Krewson's nominees is "up in the air."
Conway said three of the mayor's appointees are from North Side wards, three from South Side wards and three from central-corridor wards.
However, critics on the aldermanic committee pointed out that only one nominee — Abdul-Kaba Abdullah, a development official — lives in the heart of the North Side north of Page Boulevard.
Committee chairman Sam Moore, D-4th Ward, said he and other North Side aldermen will soon submit a list of four North Side residents they want Krewson to substitute for some of her nominees.
