St. Louis aldermanic panel hopes to release first draft of redrawn ward map on Monday
St. Louis aldermanic panel hopes to release first draft of redrawn ward map on Monday

Board of Aldermen punt on soccer legislation

Members of the general public watch the St. Louis Board of Aldermen meeting on Monday, April 15, 2019, from the overhead gallery in the City Hall chamber. (Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com)

ST. LOUIS — Members of an aldermanic panel working on redrawing the city’s ward maps hope to release a first draft on Monday, followed by teleconference hearings next Tuesday and Wednesday nights to get public reaction.

The aldermanic Legislation Committee chairman, Joe Vollmer, 10th Ward, is consulting with other board members to put together the initial map.

A schedule released Wednesday anticipates the committee collecting proposed revisions from various aldermen and people in the community.

The committee hopes to make changes Nov. 17-18 and send its measure to the full Board of Aldermen, with passage anticipated by Dec. 3.

The city charter requires the board to approve a redistricting map by the end of the year to reflect population shifts reported in last year’s census.

The board also must cut the number of wards and ward aldermen in half — to 14 from 28 — under a charter amendment passed by the city’s voters in 2012.

Go to the redistricting part of the board’s website for details on how to sign up to speak at the upcoming hearings or submit a comment on the issue by email.

