St. Louis aldermanic panel seeks public input Saturday on spending pandemic aid

ST. LOUIS — A Board of Aldermen committee is seeking public input at a town hall meeting Saturday morning on how to spend the city’s second-year allocation of $249 million in federal pandemic aid.

The Housing, Urban Development and Zoning Committee session will be at 10 a.m. at the O’Fallon Park Recreation Complex at 4343 West Florissant Avenue.

It will be one of the first in-person meetings held by an aldermanic panel since the board began teleconference meetings at the start of the pandemic in 2020.

The committee will hold a second town hall on the same subject at 10 a.m. April 23 at St. Stephen Protomartyr Catholic Church, 3949 Wilmington Avenue.

Committee chairman Jeffrey Boyd, 22nd Ward, said there may be other public sessions as well, perhaps by teleconference, on the money, which is coming to the city via the American Rescue Plan Act passed by Congress last year.

Mayor Tishaura O. Jones’ administration also is seeking public comment on what priorities residents have for using the money. Residents can fill out a digital survey to rank what they see as the city’s biggest needs.

A link to the survey can be found at www.stlouis-mo.gov/government/departments/mayor/

The funds are in addition to a first-year $249 million allocation that the city received last year.

