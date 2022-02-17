St. Louis aldermen advance $87 million capital improvements package, mostly funded by federal aid

ST. LOUIS — An $87 million capital improvements package, mostly funded by federal pandemic aid, was endorsed Thursday by a Board of Aldermen panel.

The sponsor, Alderman Tom Oldenburg, said the measure, which now moves to the full board, will address just some of the city’s $428 million in capital needs, $178 million of which are regarded as critical.

“These are the nuts and bolts of our city,” Oldenburg, of the 16th Ward, told the Ways and Means Committee. “Safety and quality of life is at risk if we’re not funding these critical ... items.”

The package covers a range of projects, from street paving to new LED streetlights, renovation of the main city jail and new vehicles for the police, fire, parks and other departments.

The panel voted 10-1 for the bill, with Alderman Jeffrey Boyd casting the lone negative vote.

Boyd, of the 22nd Ward, repeatedly said major outlays for new development in dilapidated, heavily Black areas of the city’s north side should instead be the next priority for the nearly $500 million coming to the city from the American Rescue Plan.

“Shame on this Board of Aldermen if they don’t give the Black people what they deserve,” said Boyd, who is Black. “I don’t trust we’ll get what we deserve moving forward” in later appropriations of ARPA money.

Meanwhile, people with social activist groups and others spoke in the teleconference hearing against $5.8 million assigned in the package to the police department, including $2 million for new elevators at police headquarters.

“I do not want to see more money invested in the police when less than two weeks ago we had unhoused people freezing” outside during a winter storm, said Inez Bordeaux, with the Arch City Defenders group.

“That is what our ARPA funds should be used for.”

Bordeaux and 16 other speakers also called for the money to be diverted to various social programs to help people suffering because of the pandemic, such as people facing evictions.

Efforts to head off gun violence, such as the Cure Violence program, also were listed by opponents of the police allocation.

“Using these funds for cop cars and elevators” while people face eviction is negligent, said Jae Shepherd, an organizer with Action St. Louis.

In response, Alderman John Collins-Muhammad, 21st Ward, noted later in the six-hour meeting that most of the items suggested by the speakers were already included in a pandemic aid bill approved last summer that included $122 million in ARPA money.

Collins-Muhammad and Aldermanic President Lewis Reed, who sat in on the meeting, complained that only a small percentage of that money had been spent by the administration of Mayor Tishaura O. Jones by the end of last month.

Jones aides have said city agencies are moving as quickly as possible to spend those funds.

The committee at Oldenburg’s request agreed to add $2.1 million to the bill to remove dangerous trees across the city and to upgrade alley cameras used by the police unit on illegal dumping.

Reed said a plan for another round of ARPA money, more than $30 million, will be introduced next week. He said in an interview that he doesn’t know yet whether Jones and he will be “on the same page”; their offices have been discussing the issue.

The $87 million measure backed by the committee Thursday includes $69.5 million in ARPA money and the remainder from regular city funding.

