St. Louis aldermen approve resolution recognizing ‘International Workers’ Day’ but ‘Loyalty Day’ resolution sent to committee

But St. Louis has a long history of celebrating “Loyalty Day,” stretching back to Mayor Henry Kiel, a Republican, who issued a declaration in 1917. A number of city neighborhoods, including Princeton Heights and Holly Hills, have marked the day with events, speakers and parades, according to the resolution before the board.

In 1949, Mayor Joseph M. Darst, a Democrat, said “Loyalty Day” in St. Louis was designed to counter the “subversive acts” of those who “would endeavor to undermine the faith of our people in the government that has given them the freedom they now enjoy.”

Both resolutions were on the aldermanic courtesy resolution calendar, which is usually approved without debate, but after several aldermen commented on the “Loyalty Day” resolution, Alderman Sharon Tyus asked that Howard’s resolution be moved to the regular resolutions calendar for first reading.

The board then approved the consent calendar, which meant the International Workers’ Day resolution was approved. But after Howard asked that that resolution also be moved to the regular calendar, Alderman Joseph Vaccaro moved to reconsider the vote on the courtesy resolutions, Jeffrey Boyd seconded, and aldermen voted 13-11 to reconsider their vote. Howard then moved to bump Green’s resolution to the regular calendar.