St. Louis aldermen back controversial change to firefighter pension system

ST. LOUIS — The Board of Aldermen voted Thursday to return oversight of all firefighter pensions back to a firefighter-dominated board, reversing a key part of 2012 reforms designed to reduce soaring costs.

The reversal, backed by the city's powerful firefighters' union, garnered 17 votes, three short of what it will need to survive a likely mayoral veto.

But sponsoring Alderman Tom Oldenburg, 16th Ward, said two aldermen absent Thursday were in his camp, so he was within striking distance. The mayor's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Firefighter pensions are currently divided between a decades-old, firefighter-dominated system and a new, city-run plan set up by the 2012 reforms. The old system handles payments earned up to Feb. 1, 2013, when cost-saving cuts took effect. The new system handles the administration of the slimmed-down benefits.

Oldenburg said his bill putting the old board in charge of running the new system would save the city money by bringing two pension systems under one administration. It would also be a morale booster for firefighters, he said, who fear the city's control of the new system could make it easier to underfund pensions in the future.

"This puts workers first," Oldenburg said. "This is a good day for the board."

Alderman Shane Cohn, 25th Ward, spoke against the bill, saying all it would do is unwind fixes to problems that once threatened to overwhelm the city budget. He also pointed colleagues to testimony from a Black firefighters' group, which noted the administrative costs of the new system are less than half of those of the old system.

"It's a farce," Cohn said after the meeting.

Alderman Brandon Bosley, 3rd Ward, questioned whether Oldenburg's plan would end up cutting the jobs of the city workers who are in charge of the new system. "We can say it's a good day for the board," he said. "It's a bad day for somebody else."

Oldenburg said the employees could fill some of the hundreds of city positions that are currently vacant.

Cohn and Bosley both voted against the bill. Others voting no included Aldermen James Page, 5th Ward, Tina Pihl, 17th Ward, Jesse Todd, 18th Ward, Norma Walker, 22nd Ward, and Shameem Clark Hubbard, 26th Ward.

Aldermen Sharon Tyus, 1st Ward, and Annie Rice, 8th Ward, voted present. Aldermen Lisa Middlebrook, 2nd Ward, and Bill Stephens, 12th Ward, were absent.

The mayor has 20 days to veto the bill. If she does, the board could override her with 20 votes. The changes would also require approval from the state Legislature.

Other business

Aldermen also gave initial approval to legislation from Pihl extending time limits on $79 million in tax increment financing for development in the Cortex tech district in the Central West End. The move will, among other things, aid plans to build 165 new apartments in the area.

Pihl, who campaigned on reining in subsidies, noted a number of concessions from Cortex: Seventeen of the 165 new apartments will be affordable for people making less than 60% of area median income. Cortex and its development partner will contribute $250,000 to the city’s Affordable Housing Trust Fund. And 10% of the value of incentives will go to a city-controlled infrastructure fund for low-income areas.

Also Thursday, Alderman Jack Coatar, 7th Ward, introduced a bill to appropriate $30 million from the NFL settlement, a split approved just Wednesday, to help pay for the ongoing expansion of the downtown convention center.

Soaring construction costs have pushed the project over budget.

Thursday also marked a return to in-person meetings for the board after going mostly virtual this year because of coronavirus fears and issues with ventilation in its City Hall chambers.

On Thursday, aldermen wore masks and met in a conference room at a city building down the street.