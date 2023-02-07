ST. LOUIS — Aldermen on Tuesday advanced three bills central to Mayor Tishaura O. Jones' agenda, including plans to make streets safer, strengthen police oversight and overhaul development policy.

But they soundly rejected another progressive plan, from newly elected Board President Megan Green, which would have sent more from a special pot of sales tax money to wards with more poverty, unemployment and potholes — by taking cash from better-off areas.

“We started the conversation on equity and are optimistic for the next board and the direction they will take,” Green said in a statement.

The police oversight plan was first up on Tuesday.

Aldermen voted last year to create a new, civilian-run agency to investigate nearly all allegations of police misconduct and mete out discipline, tasks traditionally handled by the police department itself. But a city circuit court judge blocked the administration from implementing the plan due to conflicts with state law.

Alderman Shameem Clark Hubbard, of the West End neighborhood, said her new bill is designed to eliminate those conflicts and get things moving again. She also repeatedly stressed that the overhaul, which has been opposed by police groups, is not an attack on law enforcement.

The idea, she said, is to make sure people can trust police by ensuring independent misconduct investigations.

The vote was 20-2 in favor.

Next up was Green's bid to start sending more money to poorer wards.

For 30 years, each city alderman has gotten an equal share of "ward capital" money for everyday needs, whether it’s fixing roads, improving parks or replacing dumpsters. Green argued that equal was not necessarily fair, given that some wards, especially on the largely Black North Side, have greater needs than others.

But South Side aldermen, including some of Green's usual progressive allies, balked at losing the cash.

"There is not enough money in ward capital to fund the basic needs we have now," said Alderman Anne Schweitzer, of far south city.

Alderman Bret Narayan, of Dogtown, said some of his constituents told him that if Green's plan passed they would move out of the city.

And some North Side aldermen said they didn't like the idea of changing things without going back to voters, who approved the sales tax thinking money would be spread out equally.

"I don't think it's something we can change willy-nilly, even if it helps me," said Alderman Sharon Tyus, of the Kingsway East neighborhood.

The bill was amended, 18-9, to keep the status quo.

Also moving Tuesday was legislation intended to clean up the city's process for doling out development tax breaks. The issue drew new scrutiny last summer after three board members were indicted and accused of taking bribes to facilitate subsidies.

The bill would have aldermen disclose conflicts of interest on subsidies they sponsor. The special boards that review and recommend deals would also be required to put their meetings online in an effort to increase transparency.

But aldermen stripped provisions officially ending the tradition of giving aldermen veto power on projects in their wards after some members chafed at the prospect of curtailing their influence.

The bill advanced 24-2.

The streets plan came three hours into the meeting. The initiative, part of a $74 million package covered by federal pandemic aid, is Jones' response to growing concerns about reckless driving and threats to pedestrians and cyclists that ramped up last summer after a slew of deadly incidents.

It promises to pay for new safety features designed to slow down traffic on major thoroughfares like Kingshighway, Grand Boulevard and Jefferson Avenue, as well as other areas identified as dangerous by traffic studies.

The bill also includes money to help build a new 911 call center — a project seen as essential to improving a service notorious for putting some emergency callers on hold.

It advanced 25-0.

Tuesday's meeting was the second-to-last before a board break. All four bills are set for final votes on Friday.